Business Briefs

Homegrown John Distilleries’ Chairman Paul P John has been inducted into Whisky Magazine’s 'Hall of Fame' at the World Whisky Awards 2022 in London, the company said in a statement on Monday.

John Distilleries is India’s fourth-largest liquor company with production at over eight locations across seven states.

Paul John single malts were launched in the UK in 2012, and are currently available in over 43 countries. The brand’s several expressions have won over 280 renowned international awards.

Commenting over the development, John said: ''This recognition encourages us to strive even more to create great single malts for the world to enjoy. It is a point of pride for us at Paul John Whisky, and for Indian whisky at large, to have been instated into the auspicious list.'' Having begun in 2004 and featuring top whisky world leaders, including renowned distillers, blenders and company owners, the 'Hall of Fame', the highest honour bestowed by Whisky Magazine, is accorded to visionaries in the industry who have made a lasting impact.

*** ACC among top 2 construction firms to work for * Cement maker ACC on Monday said it was featured among the top two construction companies to work for in a survey ''Best Companies To Work For'' by Business Today.

This is the second time the cement maker has been accorded this special recognition for creating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive workplace. ACC was ranked among India’s Coolest Workplaces last year.

Commenting on it, ACC MD and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said: ''We, at ACC, have a people-first approach, and we are committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive place to work for. We are happy that we are once again featured as one of the top employers in India.'' PTI KRH SHW MR SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)