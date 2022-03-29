Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

- Britain's Aerospace Technology Institute will receive 685 million pound ($897.49 million) in funds over the next three years the government said on Tuesday, allowing it to lift the moratorium it was forced to impose on applications for new grants a year ago. - P&O Ferries said it would pay workers in British waters the national minimum wage if other ferry operators did likewise, in a sign it will be forced to reverse its move to replace 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 05:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 05:13 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government to cut NatWest stake to less than 50%. https://on.ft.com/3Ln1bol - Barclays expects £450 mln hit from $15 bln U.S. trading error. https://on.ft.com/3wKXMLN

- UK aerospace R&D receives fresh funding boost. https://on.ft.com/36upxOk - P&O signals willingness to pay minimum wage if rivals do. https://on.ft.com/3qKhnYK

Overview - NatWest is to buy back about 5 per cent of its shares from the UK government for 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion), reducing the Treasury's voting rights in the lender to less than 50 per cent for the first time since 2008.

- British bank Barclays faces a 450 million pound ($589.59 million) hit, a delay to its share buyback plan and scrutiny from regulators after the bank mistakenly issued $15 billion worth more of financial products in the U.S. than it had permission to. - Britain's Aerospace Technology Institute will receive 685 million pound ($897.49 million) in funds over the next three years the government said on Tuesday, allowing it to lift the moratorium it was forced to impose on applications for new grants a year ago.

- P&O Ferries said it would pay workers in British waters the national minimum wage if other ferry operators did likewise, in a sign it will be forced to reverse its move to replace 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff. ($1 = 0.7632 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022