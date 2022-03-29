PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK government to cut NatWest stake to less than 50%. https://on.ft.com/3Ln1bol - Barclays expects £450 mln hit from $15 bln U.S. trading error. https://on.ft.com/3wKXMLN
- UK aerospace R&D receives fresh funding boost. https://on.ft.com/36upxOk - P&O signals willingness to pay minimum wage if rivals do. https://on.ft.com/3qKhnYK
Overview - NatWest is to buy back about 5 per cent of its shares from the UK government for 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion), reducing the Treasury's voting rights in the lender to less than 50 per cent for the first time since 2008.
- British bank Barclays faces a 450 million pound ($589.59 million) hit, a delay to its share buyback plan and scrutiny from regulators after the bank mistakenly issued $15 billion worth more of financial products in the U.S. than it had permission to. - Britain's Aerospace Technology Institute will receive 685 million pound ($897.49 million) in funds over the next three years the government said on Tuesday, allowing it to lift the moratorium it was forced to impose on applications for new grants a year ago.
- P&O Ferries said it would pay workers in British waters the national minimum wage if other ferry operators did likewise, in a sign it will be forced to reverse its move to replace 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff. ($1 = 0.7632 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
