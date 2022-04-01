Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Left Menu

The 58 vehicles of the type PbV-501 are armed with canons and machine guns, Welt am Sonntag newspaper said on Friday. It added that Berlin had passed the IFVs on to Sweden at the end of the 1990s, which later sold them to a Czech company that now aims to sell them to Kyiv. Countries aiming to pass on German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

The German Defence Ministry has approved the delivery to Ukraine of several dozen infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) that originally belonged to the former communist East Germany, according to a media report. The 58 vehicles of the type PbV-501 are armed with canons and machine guns, Welt am Sonntag newspaper said on Friday.

It added that Berlin had passed the IFVs on to Sweden at the end of the 1990s, which later sold them to a Czech company that now aims to sell them to Kyiv. Countries aiming to pass on German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

