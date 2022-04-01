Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report
The 58 vehicles of the type PbV-501 are armed with canons and machine guns, Welt am Sonntag newspaper said on Friday. It added that Berlin had passed the IFVs on to Sweden at the end of the 1990s, which later sold them to a Czech company that now aims to sell them to Kyiv. Countries aiming to pass on German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.
