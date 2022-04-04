Left Menu

Cineline India re-enters film exhibition business with MovieMax brand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:22 IST
Cineline India Ltd, part of Kanakia Group, on Monday announced its return to the film exhibition business with the launch of nine theatres across Maharashtra under the MovieMax brand.

The company, which had been present in this business since 1997 under the brand name of Cinemax, recently re-branded itself as MovieMax.

Cineline India Ltd has further plans to expand pan-India, the company said in a statement.

Kanakia Group chairman Rasesh Kanakia said: ''We have a very strong history in the movie exhibition industry, and are ready to step back into the game as a strong and experienced player. We are committed to giving our audience a premium experience, and aim to build our brand as a consumer-oriented service. With a strong foothold in Maharashtra, we will be looking for opportunities to expand pan-India as well.'' Earlier on April 1, PVR had announced the discontinuation of its operations of 23 screens across nine properties after the expiry of their lease with Cineline India.

Cineline had leased out nine properties with 23 screens to PVR for running multiplex operations.

