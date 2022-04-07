Dyninno Travel Says US-India Air Ticket Sales Surpass Pre-Pandemic Level

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyninno Travel, operating International Travel Network, ASAP tickets, and other travel brands, today said that airline ticket sales between the US and India grew four times in the first quarter 2022 as against the corresponding period in 2019. The airline ticket sales of Dyninno Travel grew three times in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2020. Besides, compared to the first quarter of 2021, this figure increased five times. The company's research shows that the number of tickets sold to passengers bound to India grew 4.4 times in Q1 2022 up to the same period in 2019, three times up to 2020, and 5.6 times to 2021. The average number of tickets per sale in 2022 rose above the pre-pandemic (1.52 in 2019) and mid-pandemic levels (1.53 in 2021, 1.55 in 2020) to 1.69 tickets per sale. The average price in the last three months was $1.745 per ticket.

While the full effect of the pandemic on travel sentiment is yet to be over, the research indicates that travellers are regaining confidence and opting for long-term bookings. According to Dyninno's data, nearly 10% of travellers booked tickets over 120 days in advance in Q1 2022. Traveller sentiment can be gauged by the fact that 9% booked over 90 days in advance. In addition, 17% chose their tickets over 60 days and 25% – over 30 days. The booking window of 0-30 days accounted for over 39% of advance purchases so far in 2022.

The data further showed that the top five preferred airlines among the customers include Air India, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines, United Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

Dyninno Travel also reveals that New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington and Dallas were the top departure cities for ''friends and relatives'' travel accounting for more than 60% of the travellers bound to India from the US. The top five destinations for travellers include New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

''Our research shows that 2022 will be a promising year for friends and relatives travelling on the US-India route. The industry underwent pandemic changes and got new travellers' behaviour patterns. Remote work patterns and high vaccination rates drove people to families and friends travel and stays globally. So this route has great perspectives as it has always been popular for family visits. We have been observing a recovery in air ticket sales since mid-year 2021, but the beginning of 2022 overcame our forecasts. It is an encouraging trend not just for Dyninno but also for the travel industry at large,'' says Alex Weinstein, Chairman and Co-founder of Dyninno Group of Companies.

About us Dyninno Travel incorporates the travel businesses of Dyninno Group, which provides products and services in the finance, travel, and entertainment sectors in 50 markets.

Dyninno Travel focuses on agency sales of air tickets and travel services to both retail and corporate clients. It manages the brands ASAP Tickets, International Travel Network, as well as a number of online services. It specializes in the ''visiting friends and relatives'' form of travel. The company was founded in 2004 in San Francisco.

