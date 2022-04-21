Left Menu

European shares steady in choppy trade; Anglo American drags miners lower

Miners dropped 2.4%, leading losses on the benchmark for a second straight day after Anglo American said its first-quarter production fell 10% year on year and lowered its full-year forecast.

European shares steadied on Thursday in choppy trade following a series of positive earnings updates, while miners dropped more than 2% as Anglo American slumped after slashing its production outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed as of 0723 GMT. Miners dropped 2.4%, leading losses on the benchmark for a second straight day after Anglo American said its first-quarter production fell 10% year on year and lowered its full-year forecast.

Miner Anglo American's shares fell 6.1%. Nestle gained 1.6% after the food group confirmed its targets for the year as price increases helped quarterly organic sales rise more than expected.

Engineering and technology firm ABB climbed 3.8% after posting a sharp rise in orders during the first quarter. Meanwhile, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said the European Central Bank should end its asset purchase programme in July and could raise rates that same month, in September or later, according to an interview published Thursday.

