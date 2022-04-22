PALMONAS an international jewellery company has launched their exquisite yet intricate collection of jewellery

PALMONAS is an online jewellery brand founded on the premise that every woman wants to buy excellent jewellery for themselves without having an excuse or an occasion to love herself. The brand is a one-stop destination for dainty yet daily wear jewellery that's excellent enough to last the time and reason enough to shop for yourself.

Since inception, PALMONAS has sold more than 10,000 pieces with an amazing collection of earrings, rings, necklaces and has been on the favourites list of Bollywood and regional celebrities. They have 40% of revenue coming from existing customers which depicts the customer's love for PALMONAS jewellery. From traditional functions to social gatherings, Jewellery speaks volumes about the person wearing them. PALMONAS has focused on bringing forward trend-led yet affordable pieces of fine jewellery. Muse of PALMONAS is someone who is self-loving yet who wishes to explore exuberance in life, hence they decided to carve a niche in precious fine-jewellery. Palmonas has a lovely Mangalsutra collection, mangalsutra which means sacred thread in Hindi and is a significant part of Hindu culture. Palmonas provides our lovely Indian culture and tradition with a current contemporary twist, so take a closer look at the palmonas mangalsutra collection, which is well adored around the country. Dr Amol Patwari, Founder, PALMONAS reiterates ,”Jewellery is more than just a way to adorn yourself, it's an extension of who you are. Jewellery is a prized-possession that is often worn on varied occasions but how we are different is that we have initiated to change the trend by bringing forward a demi-fine range that women can even wear on a regular-basis to traditional events or even celebrate her successes,” He further adds “PALMONAS jewellery is made with premium materials like sterling silver and alloys dipped in 18 carat gold. We also have premium gold vermeil jewellery which stays with you for years. PALMONAS designs are ravishingly age-neutral and they strongly believe is breaking the bias. Our customers are already vocal about our enthralling collection,” PALMONAS has a very active community of women on Instagram who love to speak the language of jewellery! One such customer who is Star TV fame actress Reshma Shinde talks about her experience- “It’s long lasting, doesn’t tarnish, and skin friendly. The prices are very fair and the overall feel of the jewellery is very luxurious. It is so light weight that I can literally live in it!” Palmonas has an excellent choice for elegant, delicate jewellery that you may wear every day and preserve for a lifetime. And, because of the direct-to-consumer model, it's inexpensive enough to buy for yourself — even if you don't have a specific occasion to celebrate.

