Scoreboard: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.
Gujarat Titans Innings: Wriddhiman Saha c Venkatesh Iyer b Umesh 25 Shubman Gill c Billings b Southee 7 Hardik Pandya c Rinku Singh b Southee 67 David Miller c Umesh b Shivam Mavi 27 Rahul Tewatia c Rinku Singh b Russell 17 Rashid Khan c Umesh b Southee 0 Abhinav Manohar c Rinku Singh b Russell 2 Lockie Ferguson c Rinku Singh b Russell 0 Alzarri Joseph not out 1 Yash Dayal c and b Russell 0 Extras:(LB-3, W-7) 10 Total:(For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-83, 3-133, 4-138, 5-140, 6-151, 7-151, 8-156, 9-156.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-31-1, Tim Southee 4-0-24-3, Shivam Mavi 4-0-36-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-31-0, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-26-0, Andre Russell 1-0-5-4.
