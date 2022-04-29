INS Gharial delivers 760 kg of critical medicines to Sri Lanka

Indian Naval Ship Gharial reached Colombo on Friday to deliver 760 kg of critical lifesaving medicines, an official statement said.

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil. The crisis has been caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

''With the overarching aim of providing critical medical aid to Sri Lanka during the ongoing crisis, INS Gharial as part of Mission SAGAR IX arrived at Colombo on April 29 and delivered over 760 kgs of 107 types of critical lifesaving medicines,'' the Indian Navy statement said.

The shipment was received by Sri Lankan Health Minister Channa Jayasumana, and would be supplied to the University of Peradeniya Hospital, it added.

Sri Lanka needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over its mounting economic woes, and talks with international institutions such as the World Bank as well as with countries like China and Japan for financial assistance are going on.

