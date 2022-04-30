Freight train carrying coal derails in UP
PTI | Etawah | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:25 IST
A freight train carrying coal towards Delhi got derailed on the dedicated freight corridor Track between Barthana and Ekdil stations in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.
Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said 12 bogies of the train were derailed and the coal got scattered around the tracks.
No loss of life was reported, officials said, adding the railway's Kanpur-Tundla route has been closed following the derailment.
