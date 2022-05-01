Stellantis bets on India as key strategic market for future growth

Automotive group Stellantis is betting on India as a key strategic market for future growth and planning to develop it as a components sourcing hub for its global operations, according to a senior company official.

The group, which was formed by the merger between Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, is seeking to play a key role in each of the market segments in India that it is present through its two brands -- Jeep and Citroen.

''India is already a strategic market. It will achieve 5 million vehicles (per year) in due course of time, becoming one of the top five markets in the world. With the middle class, which is moving and increasing every year, with the young population...There are not so many countries having 5 million cars,'' Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Roland Bouchara told PTI.

Explaining the opportunities and future potential of the country, he said, ''When you look at the other markets, there are not so many. Europe is stable, America is stable, even China will be stable. As a big market to be developed, India is one of them to grow''.

In order to tap the opportunities, Stellantis has been focussing on designing and developing products that are tailored based on the Indian requirements, which can also be exported to other similar markets, he said.

Besides, the group has developed a strong components supplier base in India so that its products have high localisation levels to be cost-competitive and at the same time the suppliers could also be used for serving the global needs of the group.

''We are purchasing now for Stellantis India (for) Jeep and Citroen. Now, India has been developed for global components that we are going to export as well. It will grow and it will become more important because we want to make India a global processing hub,'' Bouchara said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the value of the components that are sourced from the country.

Stating that Stellantis has so far invested 1 billion euro in India with a long term commitment not to just develop the market here, Bouchara said it has been done with an aim to serve the global parts supply as well as exporting cars from the country.

In order to be successful in India, he asserted that a strong and robust qualitative supplier base is key as ''you need to have a rate of localisation higher than 80 per cent''.

When asked about the company's expectations in India, he said, ''I believe the ambition of Stellantis India in the next few years will be to have a significant presence, being a key player in every segment where we will be''.

It is gearing up to bring new products under both brands. Jeep India will open booking for its seven-seater SUV Meridian in the first week of this month with deliveries to begin in June third week. On the other hand, Stellantis has already announced that Citroen will launch its sub-four metre car C3 within the first half of 2022.

Under the C-Cube programme, Citroen will be introducing one car every year for the next four years, he added.

Stressing the need to introduce fresh products regularly, Bouchara said in a market like India, manufacturers cannot come and sell products by recycling an old platform as the customers here are discerning.

With a large young customer base, who want to try out new brands it is important to keep introducing new and fresh products to meet their expectations, he asserted.

''So, we are going to develop a new platform first in India, localise in India, designed by India, engineering in India and then we see if this platform can be used somewhere else. ''The future products that we launch will follow the same route in terms of products fitted for India,'' Bouchara said.

