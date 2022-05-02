Bajaj Auto shares decline nearly 3 pc after April sales data

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday fell by nearly 3 percent after the company reported a 20 percent decline in total sales in April.

The stock went lower by 2.75 percent to settle at Rs 3,624.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 3.18 percent to Rs 3,608.30.

On the NSE, it declined 2.88 percent to Rs 3,622 apiece.

On Monday, Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a 20 percent decline in total sales to 3,10,774 units in April.

The company had sold 3,88,016 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales in the month stood at 1,02,177 units against 1,34,471 units in April 2021, down 24 percent, it added.

Exports were also down 18 percent last month at 2,08,597 units. It was at 2,53,545 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 93,233 units against 1,26,570 units in the same month last year, down 26 percent, the company said.

