Sensex trades 74 points down; technology, metal stocks slump

The Indian stock markets' benchmark Sensex was trading 74 points down in the afternoon session on Monday dragged by selling pressure in finance, infra, technology, and metal stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 74.04 points or 0.13 per cent down at 55,695.19 points at 12.59 pm against its previous session's close at 55,769.23 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the negative at 55,610.64 points and slumped to a low of 55,295.74 points in the morning session tracking weakness in the global equities markets. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 10.70 points or 0.06 per cent down at 16,573.60 points against its previous session's close at 16,584.30 points.

The Nifty started the day in the red at 16,530.70 points and slumped to a low of 16,444.55 points in the morning session. There was selling pressure in technology, infra, metal and financial stocks.

Bajaj Finserv slumped 2.01 per cent to Rs 12435.85. Asian Paints slipped 1.39 per cent to Rs 2846.75. UltraTech Cement fell 1.36 per cent to Rs 5600.10. IT stocks were under selling pressure. Wipro fell 0.96 per cent to Rs 471.15. Tech Mahindra was down 0.90 per cent to Rs 1137.55. HCL Technologies and TCS were also trading in the red.

The index heavyweight was trading 0.81 per cent down at Rs 2757. The scrip witnessed some profit-taking after a sharp rally last week. ICICI Bank jumped 0.90 per cent to Rs 750.30. Tata Steel jumped 0.88 per cent to Rs 1077. IndusInd Bank rose 0.81 per cent to 931.70.

Thirteen out of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the positive. Kotak Bank, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, NTPC, HDFC and Infosys were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)