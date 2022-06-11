Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line

Left Menu

Services on Delhi Metros Violet Line were delayed on Saturday morning due to some technical issues.The route connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Ballabgarh in Haryana.Violet Line update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh Ballabgarh.

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were delayed on Saturday morning due to some technical issues.

The route connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Ballabgarh in Haryana.

''Violet Line update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

More details were awaited from the transporter.

Commuters took to Twitter to share that they were waiting for trains for a long time at stations on their way to work or other destinations.

Delhi Metro passengers, largely office-goers, on Thursday had faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

This was the second time in the week when the entire Blue Line had been impacted by a glitch.

On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

