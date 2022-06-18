Left Menu

UP: 6 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Lucknow

Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI that on early Saturday morning, a loader truck carrying 12 people, along with some DJ-equipments, collided with an oil tanker on the Harauni-Mohan road while trying to overtake it, killing six people and injuring six others.

Six persons lost their lives while six others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in hit an oil tanker here on Saturday, police said. Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI that on early Saturday morning, a loader truck carrying 12 people, along with some DJ-equipments, collided with an oil tanker on the Harauni-Mohan road while trying to overtake it, killing six people and injuring six others. The deceased have been identified as Shailendra (35), Ramadhar (15), Purshottam (23), Jaikaran (16), Sabhambar (13) and Rahul (13). Those injured have been admitted to the trauma centre. Condition of two is said to be critical, Thakur added. All the 12 persons on the loader were residents of Hardoi district. Police said that the driver of the oil tanker fled after the incident, and efforts are on to arrest him. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

