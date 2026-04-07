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Yogi Adityanath Unveils 'Greater Agra' Township Plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the 'Greater Agra' township project, aiming to transform Agra into a major urban and economic hub akin to Noida. The project, worth Rs 5,142 crore, will offer modern amenities for over 10,000 families, enhancing Agra's cultural and economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Agra | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath Unveils 'Greater Agra' Township Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled an ambitious development plan for Agra, officially announcing the 'Greater Agra' township project. This initiative, valued at Rs 6,466.37 crore, comprises 325 development projects aiming to elevate Agra to a major urban and economic hub akin to Noida.

Officials detailed that the Agra Development Authority will spearhead the township under the 'New City Promotion Scheme,' with an estimated investment of Rs 5,142 crore by developing an expansive area of 449.65 hectares, having already secured RERA approval.

The chief minister highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements in Agra, including metro expansion and the expedited development of the Agra airport. Acknowledging local public support, Adityanath emphasized transforming Agra from a tourism-centric location to a dynamic economic center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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