Qatar sovereign fund says risk of a recession in some parts of the world
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:35 IST
The chief executive of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said on Tuesday some parts of the world, possibly Europe, could face a recession.
QIA is selective on Europe but has not stopped investing in the region, and is going full speed ahead in the United States and Asia, Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud told the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.
The $300 billion sovereign wealth fund owns stakes in Credit Suisse and Volkswagen AG as part of its European portfolio.
