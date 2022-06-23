South Africa confirms first monkeypox case, not linked to travel
South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday that he had been notified by the country's laboratory services that they had confirmed the first monkeypox case in South Africa. The patient was a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who had no travel history, "meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa," Phaahla told a news conference.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday that he had been notified by the country's laboratory services that they had confirmed the first monkeypox case in South Africa.
The patient was a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who had no travel history, "meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa," Phaahla told a news conference. A process of contact tracing was underway, he added.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa. The World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency. That has stirred criticism from some leading African scientists who say it has been a crisis for some African countries for years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boxing-South African boxer Buthelezi dies after suffering brain injury
India captain KL Rahul ruled out of T20 series against South Africa due to injury: BCCI Sources.
Rugby-Wallabies to play South Africa at refurbished Sydney stadium
Hard to accept: Injured KL Rahul reacts after being ruled out T20I series against South Africa
Scoreboard: First T20I between India and South Africa