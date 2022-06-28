Awfis provides on lease 65,000 sq ft office space to edutech firm UNext in Bengaluru

Co-working operator Awfis on Tuesday said it has given on lease 65,000 square feet office space, comprising over 900 desks, to edutech UNext at its centre in Bengaluru.

Awfis currently has 131 co-working centres and 77,500 seats spread across 14 cities and is targeting to reach 200 centres milestone by the end of 2022.

UNext, backed by the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is an online learning organisation focused on the higher education ecosystem. Property consultant Knight Frank India was the sole consultant partner for the transaction, a statement said.

Awfis said it is working closely with startups, mid-sized corporates and large enterprises for their renewed and customised workspace needs.

''The design and aesthetics of our centres is testament to the growing focus of new-age companies towards creating multi-dimensional, interactive, and rewarding office spaces for employees returning to physical workplaces after a prolonged period of working from home,'' Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO of Awfis, said.

Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd is a fully tech-enabled workspace solutions platform that provides products across the spectrum of work requirements, including flex workspaces and remote working solutions.

Recently, property consultant JLL India and co-working marketplace Qdesq said in its report that the demand for co-working office space jumped over two-fold in the last fiscal year at 90,200 desks across seven major cities as flexible workspaces rose in prominence after the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Earlier, property consultant Colliers and Qdesq, in a joint report, said that flex workspace stock would rise to 60.8 million square feet in metro and non-metro cities by 2023 from 43.8 million square feet at the end of the September 2021.

In India, the major co-working, including managed office space, operators are WeWork, Awfis, Smartworks, The Executive Centre, Simpliwork Offices, 91Springboard, Skootr Global and The Office Pass, among others.

