L’Oreal reintroduces leading luxury beauty brand Lancome in Indian market

LOreal India is bringing some iconic products, including Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance, under the Lancome brand, a company statement said.The re-launch of Lancome will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign that includes an influencer engagement, a digital campaign and point of sale initiatives, it added.LOreal India Managing Director Amit Jain said the Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation.Over the recent years, the rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments has been witnessed.

French personal care company L'Oreal has brought back leading luxury beauty brand Lancome to the Indian market after a gap of five years. L'Oreal India is bringing some iconic products, including Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance, under the Lancome brand, a company statement said.

The re-launch of Lancome will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign that includes an influencer engagement, a digital campaign and point of sale initiatives, it added.

L'Oreal India Managing Director Amit Jain said the Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation.

Over the recent years, the rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments has been witnessed. ''By bringing back Lancome to India, an iconic luxury brand from our global portfolio, we aim to cater to India's growing beauty consumers who are looking for such premium beauty products. We are confident that Lancome, with its broad range of products encompassing Skincare, Make-up, and Fragrances, will resonate well with our consumers in India,'' Jain said.

L'Oreal India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oreal SA is present in the country since 1994. It operates through 16 brands, including L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kiehl's, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler & Azzaro.

