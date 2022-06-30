Japanese retailer UNIQLO to expand in India

Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO on Thursday announced expanding its retail network in India and a new store will be opened in Lucknow.

The store will open in July at Lulu Mall in the city, following which UNIQLO's total store count in the country would be seven.

The company, which had also introduced its official online store UNIQLO.com in India last year, is strengthening its presence in the e-commerce segment.

It expects to achieve its target of 15 per cent sales from e-commerce channels, UNIQLO India Chief Executive Officer Tomohiko Sei said.

As per its strategy, UNIQLO is focusing on the Delhi-NCR market for offline expansion and the Lucknow-based store is the first store outside the region.

''This is the first physical store outside Delhi-NCR,'' Sei told PTI.

According to Sei, there are plans to open stores in other regions of the country.

''This July marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO.com in India and we are thrilled to celebrate a new milestone in this timeline with the launch of our new store in a brand new market, Lucknow.

''This launch also supports our underlying commitment to the ever-evolving Indian market and marks a major step forward for our business expansion in India,'' he said.

About online sales, Sei said the performance is quite good and receiving orders from pan India and expects its contribution to increase in the coming years.

Its products are available in over 17,000 pin codes in India, Sei added.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo.

