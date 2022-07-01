Left Menu

Japan eases travel advisory for China, others as COVID risk fades

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:06 IST
  • Japan

The Japanese government said on Friday it had lowered its infectious diseases-related travel advisory from "do not make non-urgent trips" to "travel with caution" for China, India and 32 other countries, as risks posed by COVID-19 infections eased.

Other countries on the list includes South Korea, Italy, Germany and France.

