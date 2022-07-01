Japan eases travel advisory for China, others as COVID risk fades
The Japanese government said on Friday it had lowered its infectious diseases-related travel advisory from "do not make non-urgent trips" to "travel with caution" for China, India and 32 other countries, as risks posed by COVID-19 infections eased.
Other countries on the list includes South Korea, Italy, Germany and France.
