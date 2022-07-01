Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of Tenneco by Pegasus under green channel route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:14 IST
CCI approves acquisition of Tenneco by Pegasus under green channel route
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of Tenneco Inc by Pegasus Holdings III, LLC -- an affiliate of Apollo Global Management -- under the green channel route.

Under the green channel route, a deal that does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog.

In a release on Thursday, CCI said it has approved the proposed deal.

The combination involves the acquisition of the entire shareholding of Tenneco by Pegasus.

The transaction will also result in the indirect acquisition of Tenneco's Indian subsidiary Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd (a listed company) by the acquirer.

''Given that there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships, or complementary businesses between acquirer/acquirer's group and target in India, the proposed transaction does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India and is being notified under the green channel route,'' CCI said.

Pegasus is an investment vehicle and a controlled affiliate of the investment funds (Apollo Funds). The latter is affiliated with New York-based Apollo Global Management Inc.

Tenneco is a Delaware-based corporation that supplies components for motor vehicles worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022