Parked ambulance plunged into river Chenab in JK’s Doda

An ambulance parked at a workshop for servicing, rolled down into river Chenab in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

No one was present inside the ambulance when it plunged into the river near Ganpath bridge, they said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the vehicle getting into reverse mode and crossing the road to the other side before disappearing after rolling down several hundred feet into the river.

A search is on to locate the submerged ambulance, the official said, adding it belonged to Medical Block Padder and its driver had parked the vehicle at the workshop for repairs and washing.

