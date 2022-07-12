Left Menu

Ukraine receives $1.7 billion in new financial assistance - PM

Ukraine receives $1.7 billion in new financial assistance - PM
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the United States on Tuesday for its "incredible support" after Ukraine received a further $1.7-billion in international financial assistance. Shmyhal confirmed receipt of a grant which he said on Saturday would come from a Single-Donor Trust Fund created by the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction, the International Development Association and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Grateful to U.S. & @POTUS (U.S. President Joe Biden) for incredible support," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. He said on Saturday the non-refundable grant had been agreed "due to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine" and would go towards state budget costs for medical services.

