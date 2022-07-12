Ukraine receives $1.7 billion in new financial assistance - PM
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the United States on Tuesday for its "incredible support" after Ukraine received a further $1.7-billion in international financial assistance. He said on Saturday the non-refundable grant had been agreed "due to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine" and would go towards state budget costs for medical services.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the United States on Tuesday for its "incredible support" after Ukraine received a further $1.7-billion in international financial assistance. Shmyhal confirmed receipt of a grant which he said on Saturday would come from a Single-Donor Trust Fund created by the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction, the International Development Association and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
"Grateful to U.S. & @POTUS (U.S. President Joe Biden) for incredible support," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. He said on Saturday the non-refundable grant had been agreed "due to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine" and would go towards state budget costs for medical services.
