Italian spread at new one-month high as traders take stock of political uncertainty

Premium Italy pays over German debt rose to a one-month high on Friday as investors looked for clues on what may happen next after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation was rejected overnight.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation on Thursday at the culmination of a day of political drama that threatened to bring down his national unity government. Mattarella asked Draghi to address parliament to get a clearer picture of the political situation, an event expected to take place next Wednesday. On Friday, euro zone bond yields dropped across the board after steep rises a day earlier, but Italian debt continued to underperform with yields falling less than those of peers.

The 10-year yield was down 9 basis points to 3.32%, but the closely watched spread over Germany widened to as high as 229 bps, according to Refinitiv data - a new one-month peak, having closed Thursday at 207 bps after a sharp late trading rally. "I think (the overnight developments) just leaves Italy in a no-man's land for the time being," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"As I see it Draghi is going to address parliament on Wednesday, which could involve a new confidence vote, but not necessarily. Until then we have uncertainty, essentially." The turmoil comes at a challenging time for Italy, where borrowing costs have risen sharply as the European Central Bank (ECB) starts tightening monetary policy.

It has also broken out just a week before the ECB is expected to give details on its new anti-fragmentation tool to contain an "unwarranted" divergence between German borrowing costs and those of highly indebted member states like Italy. In Germany and other high-rated governments, yields dropped more sharply. The two-year yield was down 11 bps to 0.41% and the 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, also fell 11 bps to 1.071%, the lowest since May 31.

Yields fell as investors reduced some additional bets on ECB rate hikes this year priced in on Thursday. Traders are now pricing in around a 45% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at next week's ECB meeting, down from more than 50% on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

The ECB itself has signaled a 25-bps move. By the end of the year, traders are pricing in 155 bps of hikes, down from 165 bps on Thursday, the data shows.

The decline in rate hike bets follows the United States, where traders reduced their bets on a 100 bps move from the Fed this month as Fed policymakers said they support a 75 bps move instead.

