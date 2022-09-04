Left Menu

NATO jets take off to follow Cessna aircraft flying over Baltic sea

The private jet is feared to be heading for a crash off the cost of Gotland, the Swedish Maritime Administration told news agency TT. The fighter aircraft are from the NATO Baltic Air Police mission in Amari airfield in Estonia, the Lithuanian airforce spokesperson told Reuters.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 23:20 IST
NATO jets take off to follow Cessna aircraft flying over Baltic sea
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

NATO fighter aircraft took off on Sunday evening to follow a Cessna plane flying over the Baltic Sea, a Lithuanian airforce spokesperson told Reuters. The private jet is feared to be heading for a crash off the cost of Gotland, the Swedish Maritime Administration told news agency TT.

The fighter aircraft are from the NATO Baltic Air Police mission in Amari airfield in Estonia, the Lithuanian airforce spokesperson told Reuters. The mission in the airbase currently consists of four Eurofighter jets of German Air Force, according to NATO. She did not say how many jets there were or comment further. The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft is flying from Jerez in southern Spain, from where it took off at 1256 GMT. without a set destination, according to FlightRadar24 website.

It turned twice, at Paris and Cologne, before heading straight out over the Baltic, passing near the Swedish island of Gotland. At 1737 GMT it was listed on the tracker as rapidly losing speed and altitude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022