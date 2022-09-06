Dhami honours investors

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday honoured investors who have invested in the state since 2018, terming them as the real brand ambassadors of the hill state.

The chief minister said these investors have added a new industrial dimension to the state, which has a predominantly spiritual identity.

''The contribution of people in the industrial sector to boosting the state's revenue and strengthening its economy has been priceless. You are our real brand ambassadors. Uttarakhand is considered the land of yoga, spiritualism and Ayush. You have added a new industrial aspect to its identity,'' Dhami said while addressing investors at an event. Memorandum of understating (MoUs) worth Rs 35,000 crore have been signed with the investors since 2018 and projects worth Rs 15,000 crore have started production since January 2020, Dhami said. ''Such a huge investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly a big achievement for the state,'' he said, adding consistency of policy, coordination and ease of doing business have always been the state government's priorities. Dhami also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all these developments, saying a lot has been done under his leadership in the state's infrastructure sector, which benefited investors.

A lot more work is in progress in the state to boost road, rail and air connectivity, which will be of immense utility to investors, he said.

He presented citations and mementoes to the investors at the event.

