Three died as car rams into truck in Sikar

Three youths were killed in an accident when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthans Sikar district on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:38 IST
Three youths were killed in an accident when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap occurred at RTO crossing on Jhunjhunu bypass when the speeding car got out of control and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction after crossing the divider, Udyog Nagar SHO Srinivas Jangid said.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin (25), resident of Jind district of Haryana, Prateek (21), resident of Jhunjhunu and Ravindra Poonia (25), resident of Churu district.

He said that all the three were friends and preparing for competitive examination.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, he said. Police have registered a case and seized both the vehicles.

