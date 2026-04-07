Uniting Forces: Strengthening India's Agricultural Future

In an effort to bolster India's agricultural sector, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted crucial discussions at a regional conference in Jaipur aimed at securing food supply, enhancing farmers' income, and ensuring citizens receive nutritious food. The initiative signals a strategic collaboration between the Centre and state governments.

The Union Minister, in conversation with ANI, underscored the importance of a joint approach to agriculture policy. Stressing the conference's focus, he pinpointed food security, farmers' income enhancement, and the provision of nutritious food as primary objectives. Comprehensive strategies will be drawn to guide these efforts collaboratively.

Chouhan detailed a six-point strategy to meet the outlined objectives. This plan prioritizes boosting agricultural production, minimizing input costs, securing fair pricing for produce, mitigating losses from natural calamities, fostering agricultural diversification, and embracing modern technological solutions. Emphasizing reduced import reliance, Chouhan called for increased production of essential imports like pulses and oilseeds.

The minister also highlighted the role of innovation in modernizing agriculture, particularly through natural farming, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies. Integrated farming systems and regional strategies were key topics of discussion, with emphasis laid on adopting practices suited to distinct agro-climatic zones.

Concluding the conference, Chouhan announced a collaborative roadmap for the upcoming agricultural season, focusing on heightening production, mitigating risks, and ensuring steady income for farmers. He noted the shift from previous brief conferences to more comprehensive regional dialogues that foster detailed planning.

Chouhan stressed the importance of state-level implementation of centrally devised policies. Representatives from Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan engaged in the conference, where the execution of national schemes and the adverse impact of natural disasters on agricultural yields were evaluated.

(With inputs from agencies.)