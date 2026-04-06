Left Menu

Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Production

Jindal Steel has innovatively employed syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces to counteract fuel shortages, marking a first in the steel industry. This strategic move enhances energy self-reliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency, significantly reducing reliance on imported fuels while maintaining industrial output amid global supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST
Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Production
  • Country:
  • India

Amid global fuel shortages, Jindal Steel has pioneered the use of syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces. This innovation mitigates supply disruptions, ensuring continuity in steel production.

Syngas, derived from coal gasification, presents a clean-burning alternative to natural gas, LPG, and propane. Its implementation marks a historic first within the steel industry.

This strategic shift not only bolsters energy self-reliance but also contributes to sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and reliance on imported coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official

Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Official

 United Arab Emirates
2
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers f...

 India
3
In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising ideology, accountability to remain in power.

In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising id...

 India
4
Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026