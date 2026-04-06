Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Production

Amid global fuel shortages, Jindal Steel has pioneered the use of syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces. This innovation mitigates supply disruptions, ensuring continuity in steel production.

Syngas, derived from coal gasification, presents a clean-burning alternative to natural gas, LPG, and propane. Its implementation marks a historic first within the steel industry.

This strategic shift not only bolsters energy self-reliance but also contributes to sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and reliance on imported coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)