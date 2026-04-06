Jindal Steel's Syngas Innovation: Transforming Energy Use in Steel Production
Jindal Steel has innovatively employed syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces to counteract fuel shortages, marking a first in the steel industry. This strategic move enhances energy self-reliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency, significantly reducing reliance on imported fuels while maintaining industrial output amid global supply challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid global fuel shortages, Jindal Steel has pioneered the use of syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces. This innovation mitigates supply disruptions, ensuring continuity in steel production.
Syngas, derived from coal gasification, presents a clean-burning alternative to natural gas, LPG, and propane. Its implementation marks a historic first within the steel industry.
This strategic shift not only bolsters energy self-reliance but also contributes to sustainability, reducing carbon emissions and reliance on imported coking coal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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