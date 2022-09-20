Godrej & Boyce Partners with Pando to Unify Fulfillment, Optimize Logistics Operations and Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has partnered with Pando, the market leader in supply chain technology to digitally transform their logistics and fulfillment operations to contribute to their sustainability goals.

In continuation with their sustainability initiatives, Godrej & Boyce is embarking on a drive to reduce carbon footprint across fulfillment operations by optimizing their logistics, vehicle utilization, and emissions, and decisively moving towards a paperless supply chain. They are doing this by harnessing the AI & ML-powered optimization intelligence of Pando's Fulfillment Cloud platform.

Godrej & Boyce is reinforcing their digital transformation using Pando's Fulfillment Cloud to • Reduce fuel cost per ton in dispatched shipments across their supply chain network by rightsizing trucks with optimal material selection, (based on density, stacking rules, and other constraints) • Get 100% visibility and real-time tracking of their shipments with milestone updates • Digitize their freight procurement and payment process with billing automation, invoice audit & reconciliation • Harmonize interactions and engagement with all internal and external network partners across their value chain in a unified platform for seamless collaboration and improved efficiency • Move towards a paperless supply chain "At Godrej & Boyce, we believe in making strategic investments in technologies to become an insights-driven digital-first organization. As we are focusing on creating sustainable value, we have also embarked on a digital transformation journey for a self-reliant supply chain. We are looking to leverage Pando's powerful platform to digitalize, optimize, and scale operations. With Pando, we look forward to an end-to-end supply chain visibility & freight optimization helping us to go paperless, reduce carbon footprint, and empower our teams to excel." - PooravSheth, Chief Digital Officer, Godrej & Boyce "Godrej & Boyce's vision & clarity of purpose in building a self-reliant and sustainable business is truly remarkable. Pando is excited to partner with Godrej & Boyce to reap sustainable value as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a testament and a reassurance in our mission to make products more accessible, affordable, and sustainable." - Parvesh Ghai, CRO - APAC, PandoCorp About Godrej & Boyce Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily. For more information, visit www.godrej.com.

About Pando Pando is a global leader in supply chain technology, building the world's quickest time-to-value Fulfillment Cloud platform. Pando's Fulfillment Cloud helps manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs a single pane of glass to streamline the logistics of supplier collaboration and customer order fulfillment to improve service levels, carbon footprint, and costs. As a partner of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises globally, with a presence across APAC, the Middle East, and the US, Pando is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Global manufacturers and retailers use Pando's platform for end-to-end supply chain visibility, network intelligent dispatch planning and optimization, freight audit and payment, predictive analytics, and running a central control tower for logistics. Pando's customers who are global manufacturers vouch for Pando's quick time to value, quantifiable ROI, and ability to easily integrate with both enterprise technology systems and carrier technology systems.

Apart from working with large Enterprise partners in India, Pando is looking forward to working with the Government of India to make its customers become an extended part of the unified interface platform, part of the newly launched National Logistics Policy.

If you are embarking on digital transformation for your logistics operations, reach out to Pando at www.pando.ai or drop them an email at hi@pando.ai. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The leadership teams from Godrej & Boyce and Pando celebrate their partnership for logistics transformation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)