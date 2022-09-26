Bank of Baroda launches Baroda Tiranga Deposits

Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, a special term deposit product offering higher interest rates. The Baroda Tiranga Deposits are available in two tenor buckets – offering interest rates of 5.75% p.a. for 444 days and 6.00% p.a. for 555 days. The scheme opens on 16th August up till 31st December, 2022 and is applicable on retail deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Further, senior citizens will earn an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a., while Non-Callable Deposits will get 0.15% p.a. extra.

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme w.e.f. 16.08.2022 Callable Non-Callable Tenors General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens 444 days 5.75% p.a.

6.25% p.a.

5.90% p.a.

(5.75 + 0.15) 6.40% p.a.

(5.75 + 0.15 + 0.50) 555 days 6.00% p.a.

6.50% p.a.

6.15% p.a.

(6.00 + 0.15) 6.65% p.a.

(6.00 + 0.15 + 0.50) Shri Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said, ''As India marks 75 years of independence, we are delighted to give consumers one more reason to celebrate. The Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme offers a higher rate of interest and the flexibility to choose from two tenures, backed by one of India's leading and most trusted banks.'' Bank of Baroda customers can use bob World to open an online Fixed Deposit through Mobile.

About Bank of Baroda Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank's vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

