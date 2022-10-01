Gurugram police register FIR over social media advertisements for sale of arms
WhatsApp messages were also sent to people from the mobile number for the sale of revolvers and pistols, the police officer said.According to the police, some of the advertisements mentioned the name of gangster Kala Jatheri. The police officer said the matter was being investigated.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram police have registered a case over advertisements on Facebook and WhatsApp for unauthorised sale of weapons, a police officer said on Friday.
The FIR was registered at Sadar police station against the holder(s) of three Facebook accounts. According to the police, these accounts were opened using one mobile number. WhatsApp messages were also sent to people from the mobile number for the sale of revolvers and pistols, the police officer said.
According to the police, some of the advertisements mentioned the name of gangster Kala Jatheri. The police officer said the matter was being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- Kala Jatheri
- Sadar
ALSO READ
Facebook India moves HC against order to pay compensation to man for fraudulent advertisement
Automobile company duped of Rs 1 crore via fake WhatsApp messages
Iran restricts access to Instagram, WhatsApp as protests intensify - NetBlocks
As unrest grows, Iran restricts access to Instagram, WhatsApp
BRIEF-WhatsApp Says Working To Keep Iranian Users Connected - Tweet