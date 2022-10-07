Left Menu

Indian delegation visits Singapore to boost ties

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:17 IST
Indian delegation visits Singapore to boost ties
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body ANZ India Business Chamber led a delegation to Singapore to explore the possibilities of strengthening trade ties, an official said on Friday.

The delegation was headed by managing director of ANZ India Business Chamber P Santhosh during the visit between September 26 and 29 when they met various members of business committee and interacted with various industry bodies, a press release said.

Singapore is an important partner for India in terms of both trade and investment and the recent initiatives by the Centre including liberalisation of policies are encouraging more Singapore-based organisations to look at India for expansion, Santhosh said in the release.

During the visit, the delegation called on Singapore Business Federation and Singapore India Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed the possibilities of chamber-to-chamber collaborations and to expand the footprint of the business community, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022