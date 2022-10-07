Indian delegation visits Singapore to boost ties
- Country:
- India
Industry body ANZ India Business Chamber led a delegation to Singapore to explore the possibilities of strengthening trade ties, an official said on Friday.
The delegation was headed by managing director of ANZ India Business Chamber P Santhosh during the visit between September 26 and 29 when they met various members of business committee and interacted with various industry bodies, a press release said.
Singapore is an important partner for India in terms of both trade and investment and the recent initiatives by the Centre including liberalisation of policies are encouraging more Singapore-based organisations to look at India for expansion, Santhosh said in the release.
During the visit, the delegation called on Singapore Business Federation and Singapore India Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed the possibilities of chamber-to-chamber collaborations and to expand the footprint of the business community, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India has growing support for UNSC permanent membership: Jaishankar
Biden supports Germany, Japan, India as permanent members of reformed UNSC: White House official
Pakistan committed 'grievous violation of minority rights': India slams FM Bilawal over remarks at UN
Link of Rohingya with Pak-based terror organisation is serious threat to India: Centre to Delhi HC
All round India Capitals down Bhilwara Kings by 78 runs, register first win of tournament