VedaOils Launches Range of Customisable Diwali Gift Boxes

In a market flooded with seasonal gift packages containing sweets and other goodies, a collection of Diwali gift hampers tailored for wellness aficionados offers welcome relief. Those who need to send out presents that appeal to a wide variety of preferences can do so by buying the newly introduced Diwali Wellness Gift Hampers from VedaOils.

Understanding that people appreciate receiving personalized festive hampers and that there is a growing interest in personal wellness, VedaOils made sure that their seasonal gift choices checked all the boxes by incorporating customizable options for their elegantly packaged wellness gift hampers.

VedaOils Diwali launch features bespoke Essential Oil Gift Boxes with three oils that may be customized based on preferences. For those who don't want to make the choice of which oils to choose from the wide array on offer, like for corporate gifting, VedaOils has carefully curated selections, each designed around a specific theme.

The Body Wellness Kit contains a special blend of essential oils and a moisturizer for healthy skin and hair. For those particular about their skincare regime, VedaOils has introduced the all-natural Beauty Care Kit, which has formulations to make one's skin look and feel its best, including a glow solution, a firming solution, and a spot correction solution.

If aromatherapy is preferred, VedaOils provides a Floral Essential Oils Set, with rosemary, lavender, and ylang-ylang delivering benefits such as stress relaxation, pain alleviation, sinus relief, and more.

VedaOils launched the Herbaceous Essential Oils Kit for people who may require the advantages of herbs such as eucalyptus, rose, and tea trees, such as pain alleviation, or relief for acne. The carefully picked Citrus and Minty Essential Oils Kit' contains pleasant-smelling essential oils such as lemongrass, orange, and peppermint, which are proven to boost moods and purify the air.

The Musky and Woody Essential Oils Set was designed for those who could benefit from the properties of frankincense, vanilla, and cedarwood. People with swollen joints and sleeplessness frequently utilize the set. The ability to personalize the gift boxes assures that these gift boxes will be appreciated by everyone.

When asked about the new products, VedaOils CEO Aayush Gupta commented, ''With consumers increasingly preferring natural treatments for skin care and hair care, we wanted to provide our carefully crafted Essential Oils in a convenient manner. Each combination has been meticulously chosen to ensure that the oils work well together. We wanted to take the hassle out of holiday gifts, especially for corporations and individuals looking to offer something special to close friends and family. To make sure that all our customers benefit from our products, we worked hard to make the customized gift packages inexpensive.'' About VedaOils: VedaOils has been working in the Essential Oils industry for many years. The company has focused on developing items that are adapted to Indian lifestyles. Their primary focus is on researching their 1500 custom formulae to provide scientifically proven products that deliver on their claims. Having a manufacturing plant helps them to stay on track with their goals of producing chemical-free things and incorporating natural elements into people's daily lives.Contact: Risha Singh Email: hello@vedaoils.com Phone: +(91)- 9999525990

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)