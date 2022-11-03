Odd News Roundup: All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:32 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID
Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo - 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia's veterinary service. It posted a picture of several horses in a train wagon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
