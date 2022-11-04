M&S India Revamps its Loyalty Program to Merge with 'Sparks'

Marks & Spencer India has today announced its revamped loyalty program 'Sparks' as part of the global rollout of the international loyalty program. Launching across India and 25 targeted online markets including the USA and Australia, the expansion introduces Sparks to millions of M&S customers worldwide.

In India, Sparks has been highly customized to become one of the most rewarding loyalty programs in fashion retailing. Sparks-India will present savings and service benefits with surprise offers and a customized user experience. With this launch, the existing 3.7 Mn M&S Club members in India automatically enrolled to Sparks and get to enjoy this first-hand instantly.

Every customer who now signs up will experience the core central Sparks offer, with a personalized program of offers and rewards. For the first month of launch, all recently enrolled members will stand a chance to instantly win free shopping carts at every store on a weekly basis.

Under Sparks, Indian customers will also be rewarded for shopping sustainably on select pro-environment occasions like earth day, world environment day & national sustainability day.

Sparks will continue to be driven as a digital-first experience, with customers able to purchase and be rewarded through the scheme across a selection of flagship websites, as well as on the M&S app in India.

With enticing offers like these, M&S is seeking to convert customers into loyal members with this free loyalty program.

Katie Bickerstaffe, Co-Chief Executive, M&S said: ''Over the last 18 months, we've got on with the job of building and expanding the global reach of M&S. But to become a truly global brand, we need to make shopping at M&S rewarding no matter where you shop. The reset of Sparks in the UK in 2020 delivered a step-change, and we're now taking those lessons into international markets, so that we can better understand and serve our global customer base.'' Besides launching in India, the Sparks roll out will take place across 25 M&S international flagship websites serving target markets. M&S has custom built its international online Sparks platform to be scalable across multiple different markets, offering a fast and rewarding experience, as well as enabling M&S to better understand its growing international customer base.

About Marks & Spencer UK • M&S outlined at its recent Investor Day, its substantial growth ambitions to build M&S into a truly global brand • The international roll out of Sparks follows last year's expansion of M&S' international flagship websites to over 100 markets • In the UK, Sparks doubled to over 16 Mn customers since it's reset in 2020 India • Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a Joint Venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd.

• M&S now has 94 stores across 35 cities including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Baroda, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Goa, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mohali, Mumbai, Nashik, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Thrissur, Vizag.

Twitter: @mandsnews For further information, please contact: India Chahak Roda Corporate PR Consultant chahakpublicist@gmail.com +91 98998 09858 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937425/Sparks_Banner.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937424/Reward_points_membership_benefits.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)