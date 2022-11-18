UK retail sales rise by 0.6% in October
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British retail sales volumes rose by 0.6% in monthly terms in October, official data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% rise from September when Britain held a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth which was observed by many businesses including retailers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth
- Britain
- British
Advertisement