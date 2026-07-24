Switzerland Challenges U.S. Tariffs Over Forced Labor Allegations

The Swiss government has dismissed allegations underlying new U.S. tariffs related to forced labor investigations, effective from July 24. Tariffs of up to 12.5% have been imposed on Swiss imports, as reported on Friday.

According to Economiesuisse, these tariffs based on purported inadequate actions against forced labor are neither clear nor justified. The association maintains that Swiss supply chains remain free from forced labor.

Economiesuisse further emphasized the competitive disadvantage imposed by these tariffs, which elevate the costs of Swiss exports compared to regions such as the EU and Britain that enjoy lower tariff rates.