Switzerland Challenges U.S. Tariffs Over Forced Labor Allegations
Switzerland rejects U.S. claims of forced labor in its supply chains following new tariffs of up to 12.5% on Swiss imports from July 24. Economiesuisse argues these tariffs are unjustified and place Swiss firms at a disadvantage compared to competitors with lower tariffs, like the EU and Britain.
- Country:
- United States
The Swiss government has dismissed allegations underlying new U.S. tariffs related to forced labor investigations, effective from July 24. Tariffs of up to 12.5% have been imposed on Swiss imports, as reported on Friday.
According to Economiesuisse, these tariffs based on purported inadequate actions against forced labor are neither clear nor justified. The association maintains that Swiss supply chains remain free from forced labor.
Economiesuisse further emphasized the competitive disadvantage imposed by these tariffs, which elevate the costs of Swiss exports compared to regions such as the EU and Britain that enjoy lower tariff rates.