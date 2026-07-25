Escalating Tensions: Saudi Strikes and Houthi Naval Blockade Threat

Saudi Arabia conducted strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah governorate, targeting the port and telecommunications facilities, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. In response, the Houthi movement threatened a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. The Saudi-led coalition vowed a firm response as tensions flare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:21 IST
Escalating Tensions: Saudi Strikes and Houthi Naval Blockade Threat
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on the Yemeni governorate of Hodeidah, targeting the port and telecommunications facilities, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV.

Amidst heightened tensions, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced plans to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, posing potential challenges to the United States in its conflict with Iran.

The Saudi-led coalition warned of a firm response to these developments. Despite a 2022 truce intended to prevent further warfare, this conflict risks reigniting, reminding the world of a war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives through violence, famine, and disease.

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