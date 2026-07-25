Inferno Escape: Evacuations in France and Spain as Wildfires Rage

In Europe, an intense wildfire crisis has unfolded in France and Spain, with both nations declaring emergencies as flames ravage landscapes and threaten populated areas. Tens of thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated, with many leaving by car and boat in response to government orders.

The fires, which experts believe have intensified due to climate change, merged in regions near Madrid and on France's Atlantic Coast at Cap Ferret. Spanish authorities activated federal funding, while France sought military assistance, prompting international support from nations like Greece and Italy.

The recurring heatwaves have also impacted nuclear reactor operations and agricultural productivity, exacerbating the situation further. Authorities continue to battle the blazes as preparations are underway for further temperature rises expected next week.