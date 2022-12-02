Biden, Macron make 'major progress' in talks on impact of U.S. spending law- source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 04:51 IST
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) -
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron made "major progress" during talks on how to alleviate the impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on Europe, a source at the French finance ministry said late on Thursday.
The Biden administration could use executive orders in order to give European allies the same level of exemptions on local content as countries with a free-trade deal, the source added.
