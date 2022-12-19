Left Menu

Eight killed in bus accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least eight persons were killed and several injured when two passenger buses collided in the Rajanpur district of Punjab province in Pakistan, a media report said on Monday.

The accident occurred when a bus en route to Karachi from Peshawar collided with another bus from Quetta to Rajanpur on the Indus Highway in Shahwali, Geo News reported.

The accident took place due to heavy fog in the area, rescue personnel said.

The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment, the personnel said.

It was not clear how many people were on board the two buses.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

This is the third bus accident on the Indus Highway in the last three months.

In November, a passenger bus plunged into a water-filled ditch near the Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway, leaving at least 20 dead, including 12 children, and 13 others injured.

