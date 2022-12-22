Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 crore for smart factory in Bengaluru
Schneider Electric on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 425 crore to develop a new smart factory in Bengaluru.
''The new smart facility will consolidate 6 out of 10 existing factories of the company in Bengaluru, under one roof,'' Schneider Electric said in a statement.
Under the plan, the new factory will be expanded to 10 lakh square feet from the current 5 lakh square feet.
''Our new manufacturing campus will be one of our largest smart factories, globally, to be based in India. It will contribute to the country's economic growth in coming years, while significantly contribute to make India Atmanirbhar,'' Anil Chaudhry, Zone President - India and CEO & MD of Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd, said.
