Angel One Remains Unstoppable: NSE Active Client Base Expanded by 47.9 Percent YoY

Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) recorded a stellar performance as it became the third largest broker in terms of active clients on the NSE with 4.23 million active clients, a 47.9% YoY rise. The rise of the digital-first company comes on the back of aggressive technological advancements to provide clients with a seamless experience.

Earlier this year, Angel One started rolling out its Super App. Initially, it was launched for iOS & web users. The Android version was offered to limited users in November 2022. The Super App, which is built on five key pillars - (S.T.A.R.S) – Simplicity, Transparency, Availability, Reliability, and Swiftness - offers clients a secure, effortless and personalised investment experience.

Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer of Angel One Ltd, said, "We have been in innovation mode with our eyes on the future. The current numbers are indicative that we understand our users and that they need seamless experiences. We are evolving to become the most preferred broker for millennials and GenZ to fulfil their investment needs. Our Super App has been developed with the same intent. We look forward to keeping the momentum going." In November, Angel One registered a 66.5% YoY increase in its client base to 12.19 million, with a gross client acquisition of 0.32 million. The Fintech company promises to be a game-changer in the industry with its digital-first approach and unprecedented commitment to partner with its clients for their life-long investment needs.

About Angel One Ltd Angel One Limited, (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms and (ii) network of Authorized Persons.

Angel One Ltd extensively uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create a superior digital experience. The company has built a host of digital properties like Angel One Mobile App, Angel BEE Mobile App, 'ARQ Prime' a rule-based recommendation engine, 'SmartAPI' a free-to-integrate API platform, 'Smart Money' an investor education platform, 'SmartStore' a marketplace for fintech products, learning platform and social forums for more than 12 million clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)