APSEZ, Israel's Gadot Group complete acquisition of Haifa Port Company
New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) on Tuesday said the consortium of APSEZ and Israel's Gadot Group (Gadot) has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company Ltd (HPC) from the government of Israel.
APSEZ in a statement said that the consortium had won the bid for HPC on July 22, 2022.
''On July 15, 2022, we announced that the consortium of Adani Ports and Gadot Group (with 70:30 shareholding) had won the competitive bid for the privatisation of HPC at an offer price of NIS 4.1 Bn, equivalent to USD 1.18 Bn. ''The concession period of the port is up to 2054,'' it said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case New Delhi
Prabhu Chandra Mishra honoured with Atal Samman Award at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, India
Food fest to flower show: New Delhi Municipal Council to host gamut of activities in run-up to G20 Summit
New Delhi Tech Start-up Foxtini wows the European Market
Jaishankar meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi