Deeply grieved on hearing about air crash in Nepal's Pokhara: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday and said ''our thoughts are with the affected families''.
A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.
Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.
''Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Five Indians were among the 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.
