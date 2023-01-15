Left Menu

Deeply grieved on hearing about air crash in Nepal's Pokhara: Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:08 IST
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday and said ''our thoughts are with the affected families''.

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.

Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

''Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Five Indians were among the 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

