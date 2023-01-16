Left Menu

Indian stocks start fresh week with marginal gains; selloff by FPIs a concern

Indian stocks opened the new week's trade marginally higher but concerns over slowing global economic growth continue to remain on the investors' mind.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:42 IST
Indian stocks start fresh week with marginal gains; selloff by FPIs a concern
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks opened the new week's trade marginally higher but concerns over slowing global economic growth continue to remain on the investors' mind. At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 60,392.31 points or 131.13 points or 0.22 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,975.90 points, up 19.30 points or 0.11 per cent.

Pulling out of funds by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from India too is a concern. They have sold assets worth about Rs 15,068 crore in Indian stock markets in the first two weeks of 2023, the latest data from National Securities Depository showed. Notably, barring July, August, November, and December when they were net buyers, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for over a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons. In 2022, foreign portfolio investors overall sold Rs 121,439 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, the historical data available on the NSDL website showed.

"So (as) long as the fundamentals of the economy and corporate earnings are good, FII (foreign investors) selling is unlikely to impact the market significantly," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a meeting this week, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

Meanwhile, the rupee started Monday's trade with little appreciation. It opened at 81.24 against Friday's close of 81.33. "CPI (retail inflation) data helped rupee buyers as overall inflation trend kept coming lower due to interest rate hikes done by central banks globally thus market pricing in the pause period in rate cycle going ahead" said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Rupee can be now seen in a range of 81.10-81.60, said Trivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023