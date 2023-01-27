Russian state helicopter damaged before take-off in Moscow, nobody hurt - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:21 IST
A Russian state MI-8 helicopter was damaged in an incident before it was due to take off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday afternoon, the RIA news agency reported.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, RIA said.
